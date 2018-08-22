Pearl Jam perform Ten outtake “Evil Little Goat” live for first time: Watch

Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Pearl Jam earned back-to-back road victories with a pair of epic gigs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field this past weekend. On night one, Eddie Vedder did David Bowie proud, leading the band through a cover of “Rebel Rebel” live for the first time. Night two brought another live debut, this time in the form of “Evil Little Goat”, an outtake from PJ’s 1991 album, Ten. Watch fan-shot footage below.

