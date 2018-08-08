Pig Destroyer unleash video for crushing track “The Torture Fields”: Watch

Pig Destroyer, photo by Joey Wharton

Grindcore heroes Pig Destroyer are gearing up for the release of their sixth album, Head Cage, on September 7th, and the band has teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to unveil the music video for the new track “The Torture Fields” (watch below).

It’s been a long wait for a new Pig Destroyer album, with the band’s last full-length disc coming in 2012. Initially, guitarist Scott Hull, who produced the new effort, was eyeing a drastic change in music direction, but eventually incorporated the band’s signature sounds into the album while offering up some new sonic flavors.

“When I started writing the album, I said, ‘Absolutely no blastbeats,’” explains Hull in a press release. “I wanted to stay away from 4/4 time signatures. I wanted to write something that was just absolutely different. But my bandmates were kinda wincing at the no-blastbeats thing, so I eased back into listening to Assück and Human Remains and stuff like that. That’s why the record doesn’t sound inconsistent with the rest of our discography. But hopefully it’s a little more angular and weird than what we usually do.”

The song “The Torture Fields” is a crushing track that features vocalist JR Hayes delivering lines like, “I ride a cockroach / Down your streets of trash / Baptized in shadow / Born in a car crash.”

The video for “The Torture Fields” was directed by Frank Huang. Regarding its premiere, the band’s synth master Blake Harrison remarks, “Here’s the next release off of Head Cage. We are very excited to be pairing with Consequence of Sound / Heavy Consequence in releasing this. Don’t worry, there are some blast beats on this one.”

As mentioned, Pig Destoyer’s new album, Head Cage, arrives September 7th, and can be pre-ordered via Relapse Records or at various digital outlets. The band will be playing a record-release show in New York City on September 22nd, with additional dates scheduled in the fall.