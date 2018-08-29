Menu
Pig Destroyer’s video for “Mt. Skull” is absolutely bananas: Watch

The song is the latest offering from the band's upcoming Head Cage album

by
on August 29, 2018, 2:20pm
Pig Destroyer
Pig Destroyer, photo by Joey Wharton

Pig Destroyer are getting ready to release Head Cage, their first album in six years, on September 7th, and the grindcore band has just unveiled a bizarrely entertaining video for the new song “Mt. Skull” (watch below).

The clip, which premiered via Kerrang!, centers on the recently deceased “Stanley”, whose body is being carried to his funeral in a coffin by some seemingly able pallbearers. However, things go ridiculously awry when one of the pallbearers steps on a banana peel. From there, it’s total mayhem and hilarity, as the coffin speeds its way through a skatepark and eventually into a video game.

The band said of the video, “Did someone say banana peels?!?! We here at Pig Destroyer Industries are happy to announce our third video in conjunction with [director] Joe Stakum, so get out your coffins and skate Mt. Skull!”

Pig Destroyer previously premiered the video for the track “Torture Fields” right here at Heavy Consequence. Fans can pre-order the album Head Cage at digital outlets here and in physical packages via Relapse Records.

