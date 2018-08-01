Menu
Pixies announce 30th anniversary Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa box set

The band is playing both releases in full during a five-night stint at London's Roundhouse

on August 01, 2018, 11:55am
Pixies 30th anniversary surfer rosa
Pixies, photo by Millicent Harvey

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Surfer Rosa, the seminal debut album from the Pixies. To commemorate the occasion, the alt-rockers and label 4AD have announced three special edition box sets featuring the original 1988 LP alongside their eight-track, 1987 mini-album, Come On Pilgrim, which was recorded during the band’s first-ever studio session.

Beginning September 28th, fans can pick up a three-CD box set and/or a standard edition three-LP box set on gold vinyl that includes a soft-back booklet. A deluxe edition three-LP box set on clear vinyl with a hard-back book will be available in November. Each release also comes packaged with Live From the Fallout Shelter, a live session that originally aired in 1986 on WJUL-FM in Lowell, Massachusetts.

(Read: How Pixies’ Surfer Rosa Rode a Wave That Changed Alternative Rock Forever)

Longtime Pixies collaborator Vaughan Oliver returns as the designer, reimagining his original artwork three decades later.

For more information on the releases, including pre-order details, head here.

To coincide with this anniversary release, Pixies are set to play Come On Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in full at a series of concerts at London’s Roundhouse venue this fall. These dates follow their current North American tour with Weezer. Grab tickets here.

Pixies 2018 Tour Dates:
08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre $
08/03 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre $
08/05 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre $
08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum $
08/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre $
08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion $
10/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/31 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/01 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

$ = w/ Weezer

unnamed 2 Pixies announce 30th anniversary Come On Pilgrim... Its Surfer Rosa box set

pixies cop sr deluxe vinyl package hi Pixies announce 30th anniversary Come On Pilgrim... Its Surfer Rosa box set

pixies cop sr cd package art hi Pixies announce 30th anniversary Come On Pilgrim... Its Surfer Rosa box set

