Pornhub gifts Kanye with a lifetime membership

Kanye West was lost for words when pressed by Jimmy Kimmel about Donald Trump’s policy of separating children at the border. However, when the topic turned to Kanye’s porno viewing habits, he was more than willing to share the most intimate of details.
Kanye was a guest on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. At one point in the interview, Kimmel asked Kanye if having daughters had “changed your attitude toward women?” “Nah, I still look at Pornhub and stuff” Kanye responded before offering to break down his favorite porno categories (which includes black white couple porn).
In response to Kanye’s comments, Pornhub has gifted him with a free lifetime premium membership. “We want to extend our appreciation to Mr. @KanyeWest for his loyalty to us over the years,” Pornhub tweeted, adding: “Here’s to you, Ye.”
Update: Kanye is clearly excited.