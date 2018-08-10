Pornhub gifts Kanye with a lifetime membership

Kanye is excited about his Pornhub membership

Kanye West was lost for words when pressed by Jimmy Kimmel about Donald Trump’s policy of separating children at the border. However, when the topic turned to Kanye’s porno viewing habits, he was more than willing to share the most intimate of details.

Kanye was a guest on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. At one point in the interview, Kimmel asked Kanye if having daughters had “changed your attitude toward women?” “Nah, I still look at Pornhub and stuff” Kanye responded before offering to break down his favorite porno categories (which includes black white couple porn).

Kimmel: "Does having daughters change your attitude toward women?” Kanye: “Nah, I still look at Pornhub" https://t.co/XBYPW3TheB pic.twitter.com/SXXrJjsx9u — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 10, 2018

In response to Kanye’s comments, Pornhub has gifted him with a free lifetime premium membership. “We want to extend our appreciation to Mr. @KanyeWest for his loyalty to us over the years,” Pornhub tweeted, adding: “Here’s to you, Ye.”

We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here's to you, Ye. https://t.co/1uarAl53xp cc: @jimmykimmel — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) August 10, 2018

Update: Kanye is clearly excited.