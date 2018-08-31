Alberta rockers Port Juvee bring a Calgary vibe to Vans Share The Stage: Watch

New York post-punk and California surf rock are the last sounds one might expect to hear in the oft-tranquil Canadian prairies of Alberta. Yet that’s exactly what Calgary quintet Port Juvee brings to the scene, but it’s hardly noise pollution. No, these boys deliver the kind of lackadaisical punk that’s made the genre so elastic all these years.

That elasticity extends to their forthcoming album, Motion Control. Due out in 2019, the follow-up to 2016’s Crimewave looks to be the band’s most ambitious offering to date, brimming with nostalgic synthesizers and ramshackle urgency. “The Calgary vibe is almost to discover your sound and go with it,” says the band with the utmost pride.



Now, they’re one of 10 artists competing for a chance to open for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans’ inaugural Share The Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard.

Join the Calgary outfit as they record their new album in New York City above.