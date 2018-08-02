Pose’s Billy Porter joins the cast of American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Billy Porter (JoJo Whilden/FX)

We don’t know much about the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. We know the name (AHS: Apocalypse). We know that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, and Billie Lourd are involved. We know it premieres on FX on Wednesday, September 12th. And we know it is, in some way, a crossover between two previous American Horror Story seasons: season one (the “Murder House” story) and American Horror Story: Coven (season three).

Well, now we know one more thing: Pray Tell is incoming. Today in an Instagram story, Billy Porter, one of the breakout stars of the Murphy-produced Pose, shared the news that he’s joining the cast of AHS, and did so in honest, moving fashion:

“In September of 2002, I left Los Angeles vowing never to return until I was working on someone’s studio lot. I spent three years out here, as a black gay man trying to get work, and nobody was coming for me. Everybody told me I was worthless, and useless, and I would never work as a gay boy. I knew there was something better for me. I knew that I would be able to change the world if I stayed in it.

But I made that vow to myself. And child, I got off the plane and came to the 20th Century Fox lot to be on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. All I can say is dreams do come true. They may not come when you want them, but it’s all right on time. Keep on fighting, keep on showing up for your life. Keep on pushing. I’m a living witness that dreams come true. You change the world when you change your mind, and we all can make a difference in this world.”

You’ll have to wait a month or so for American Horror Story to return, but you can watch Porter kill it on Pose right now—the season finale aired last month.