Post Animal on Chicago’s DIY Scene and Having Really Great Hair

Post Animal, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Chicago rockers Post Animal spoke with Senior Writer Tyler Clark backstage at Lollapalooza, where they reminisced on their favorite memories in the local DIY scene, weighed in on the festival’s shift away from rock, and confirmed whether or not there’s a hair code in their band.

