Update: Post Malone’s makes emergency landing after losing two tires during takeoff

Post Malone, photo by Caroline Daniel

A plane carrying Post Malone performed an emergency landing after losing two of its tires during takeoff on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Update – 3:55 p.m. ET: The plane landed safety at an Orange County, New York airport.

Update – 4:20 p.m. ET: Now safely on the ground, Post Malone has tweeted, “i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today.”

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

The plane took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, headed to London. However, after two of the plane’s tires blew off during takeoff, the pilot contacted air traffic control to request an emergency landing, TMZ reports. Air traffic control officials decided the plane needed to burn more fuel before landing and directed it to fly to Massachusetts.

A total of 16 passengers were said to be aboard the plane.