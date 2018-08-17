Second half of Prince’s discography arrives on streaming services

In February 2017, Prince’s early albums, spanning from 1978 to 1996, arrived on streaming services. Now, the second half of the musician’s catalog has followed suit.

Beginning today, 23 additional Prince albums, recorded between 1995 and 2010, are available on all major streaming services and digital service providers. Included among the titles: 1995’s The Gold Experience, 1996’s Chaos and Disorder, 2004’s Musicology, and 2006’s 3121.

According to a press release, “Many of these albums, long sought-after by fans and collectors, are available for the first time for streaming and download, adding more than 300 essential Prince songs to the artist’s online in-print catalogue.” To accompany today’s launch, Discogs has published a guide with notes on a majority of the releases.

Additionally, there’s a brand new archival compilation, Prince Anthology: 1995-2010, collecting 37 recordings from the era.

Here’s a full list of the albums now available to stream/download:

1. The Gold Experience (1995)

2. Chaos and Disorder (1996)

3. Emancipation (1996)

4. Crystal Ball (1998)

5. The Truth (1998)

6. Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)

7. Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)

8. The Rainbow Children (2001)

9. One Nite Alone… (2002)

10. One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)

11. One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)

12. Xpectation (2003)

13. N.E.W.S. (2003)

14. C-Note (2004)

15. Musicology (2004)

16. The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)

17. The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)

18. 3121 (2006)

19. Planet Earth (2007)

20. Indigo Nights (2008)

21. LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)

22. MPLSoUND (2009)

23. 20Ten (2010)

Even more music from Prince is on the way, as September 21st will bring the release of Piano & A Microphone. The 35-minute collection features nine raw tracks Prince recorded to cassette at his Kiowa Trail home studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota using nothing but a piano and a mic. The “private rehearsal” took place just before he’d broken through to international stardom and ultimately mirrors his final “Piano & A Microphone Tour” from 2016.