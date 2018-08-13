Questlove curates symphonic Prince tribute tour

Questlove has curated a forthcoming Prince tribute tour called “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince.” The 36-date trek, which was officially approved by the late musician’s estate, will feature a 27-piece orchestra performing Prince’s iconic songs alongside a full band and guest vocalists.
The Roots drummer worked with frequent Prince collaborator Brent Fischer on the tour’s arrangements. Along with his father, Dr. Clare Fischer, Fischer was responsible for the 2004 Grammy medley the late performer did with Beyoncé, as well as a range of albums from Sign O’ The Times to Graffiti Bridge to the Batman soundtrack. According to a press release, some of the songs that will be featured on the tour include “For You”, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, a medley of “Venus de Milo” and “Alexa de Paris”, and another medley of “All My Dreams” and “1999”.
Acclaimed session musician Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, known for his work with everyone from Ray Charles to Flying Lotus, is also contributing to the tour.
“Questlove is one of the most innovative artists of today,” Fischer said of his collaboration with the musician born Ahmir Thompson. “Between his encyclopedic knowledge of and my history with Prince, we see eye-to-eye on so many creative levels and have a deep respect for preserving Prince’s amazing output.”
“4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince” kicks off in early September and you can find the complete tour docket below.
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince 2018 Tour Dates:
09/06 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
09/08 – Washington, D.C. @ Wolf Trap
09/09 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre
09/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
09/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amp.
09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amp.
09/14 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center
09/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
09/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Center for the Arts
09/18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall
09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/21 – Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center
09/22 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Hall
09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)
09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)
09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
09/29 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/02 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena
10/03 – Gainesville, FL @ Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
10/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center
10/05 – Tampa, FL @ USF Dome
10/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
10/07 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
10/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
10/12 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace
10/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
10/16 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel
10/17 – Dallas, TX @ Music Factory
10/18 – Houston, TX @ Sugarland
10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
On September 21st, Warner Bros. Records will release a collection of previously unheard Prince demos entitled Piano & A Microphone 1983. The nine-track, 35-minute recording comes from a “private rehearsal” undertaken just before Prince’s fame hit international heights. One of the songs, “Mary Don’t You Weep”, appears during the end credits of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.