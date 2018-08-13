Questlove curates symphonic Prince tribute tour

Questlove has curated a forthcoming Prince tribute tour called “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince.” The 36-date trek, which was officially approved by the late musician’s estate, will feature a 27-piece orchestra performing Prince’s iconic songs alongside a full band and guest vocalists.

The Roots drummer worked with frequent Prince collaborator Brent Fischer on the tour’s arrangements. Along with his father, Dr. Clare Fischer, Fischer was responsible for the 2004 Grammy medley the late performer did with Beyoncé, as well as a range of albums from Sign O’ The Times to Graffiti Bridge to the Batman soundtrack. According to a press release, some of the songs that will be featured on the tour include “For You”, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, a medley of “Venus de Milo” and “Alexa de Paris”, and another medley of “All My Dreams” and “1999”.

Acclaimed session musician Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, known for his work with everyone from Ray Charles to Flying Lotus, is also contributing to the tour.

“Questlove is one of the most innovative artists of today,” Fischer said of his collaboration with the musician born Ahmir Thompson. “Between his encyclopedic knowledge of and my history with Prince, we see eye-to-eye on so many creative levels and have a deep respect for preserving Prince’s amazing output.”

“4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince” kicks off in early September and you can find the complete tour docket below.

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince 2018 Tour Dates:

09/06 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

09/08 – Washington, D.C. @ Wolf Trap

09/09 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre

09/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

09/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amp.

09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amp.

09/14 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center

09/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

09/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Center for the Arts

09/18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/21 – Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center

09/22 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Hall

09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

09/29 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/02 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

10/03 – Gainesville, FL @ Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

10/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center

10/05 – Tampa, FL @ USF Dome

10/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

10/07 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

10/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

10/12 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace

10/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

10/16 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ Music Factory

10/18 – Houston, TX @ Sugarland

10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

On September 21st, Warner Bros. Records will release a collection of previously unheard Prince demos entitled Piano & A Microphone 1983. The nine-track, 35-minute recording comes from a “private rehearsal” undertaken just before Prince’s fame hit international heights. One of the songs, “Mary Don’t You Weep”, appears during the end credits of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.