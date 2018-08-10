Menu
Quavo unleashes three new songs, “Bubblegum”, “Lamb Talk”, and “Workin Me”: Stream

In anticipation of Migos' tour with Drake, which finally kicks off tonight

on August 10, 2018, 10:44am
Quavo

After a bit of a hitch, Migos and Drake’s — a trek dubbed “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” — is finally kicking off tonight at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Migos already have plenty to perform each night — considering their latest album Culture II sprawls 24 tracks. Now, Quavo has added to their repertoire by releasing three new songs.

His first cut is titled “Bubblegum” and finds the rapper boasting about his Benz, Ferrari, diamonds… and hibachi? Sure. Following that is “Lamb Talk”, a more Migos-like tune featuring ominous, cutting backdrop. The last selection is called “Workin Me” and is built atop a bed of shifty rhythms.

(Read: The Hottest Summer Tours of 2018)

The first two tracks were helmed by producer Buddah Bless, an Atlanta-based beatmaker known for his work with Dej Loaf and Migos proper. “Workin Me”, meanwhile, was worked on by Murda Beatz, a veteran Canadian producer who just collaborated with Gucci Mane this week.

Take a listen to all three below. On Instagram, Quavo noted the trio of tracks are being packaged under the project name Huncho Bubba.

Quavo recently reunited with Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, and DJ Khaled for the potential summer hit “No Brainer”. Earlier this year, Quavo joined forces with Travis Scott for their collaborative Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho album.

