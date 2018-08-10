Menu
Nicki Minaj premieres new album Queen: Stream

Boasting guest spots from Eminem, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande

by
on August 10, 2018, 11:58am
Nicki Minaj's new Queen album

Nicki Minaj has finally released her new album, Queen. Stream it down below via Apple Music.

Queen serves as the royal rapper’s fourth studio effort and long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint. It spans a generous total of 19 songs and boasts contributions from rumored beau Eminem, The Weeknd, Future, Foxy Brown, and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. Ariana Grande also appears on the previously revealed single, “Bed”, and Lil Wayne guests on the hot “Rich Sex”. Another early single “Chun-Li” also appears on the final tracklist.

The new LP arrives after a bit of a delay in release date. “Trust me, it’s the better choice,” Minaj explained in May, adding that the push back was due to “perfectionism” on her part. “I can’t give y’all half-ass shit, I just refuse to.”

Queen arrives just in time for “NICKIHNDRXX Tour”, Minaj’s joint outing with Future, which kicks off September 21st. You can grab tickets here.

Queen Tracklist:
01. Ganja Burns
02. Majesty (feat. Eminem & Labrinth)
03. Barbie Dreams
04. Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne)
05. Hard White
06. Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)
07. Thought I Knew You (feat. The Weeknd)
08. Run & Hide
09. Chun Swae (feat. Swae Lee)
10. Chun-Li
11. LLC
12. Good Form
13. Nip Tuck
14. 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude
15. Come See About Me
16. Sir (feat. Future)
17. Miami
18. Coco Chanel (feat. Foxy Brown)
19. Inspirations Outro

