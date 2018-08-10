Nicki Minaj premieres new album Queen: Stream

Nicki Minaj's new Queen album

Nicki Minaj has finally released her new album, Queen. Stream it down below via Apple Music.

Queen serves as the royal rapper’s fourth studio effort and long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint. It spans a generous total of 19 songs and boasts contributions from rumored beau Eminem, The Weeknd, Future, Foxy Brown, and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. Ariana Grande also appears on the previously revealed single, “Bed”, and Lil Wayne guests on the hot “Rich Sex”. Another early single “Chun-Li” also appears on the final tracklist.

The new LP arrives after a bit of a delay in release date. “Trust me, it’s the better choice,” Minaj explained in May, adding that the push back was due to “perfectionism” on her part. “I can’t give y’all half-ass shit, I just refuse to.”

Queen arrives just in time for “NICKIHNDRXX Tour”, Minaj’s joint outing with Future, which kicks off September 21st. You can grab tickets here.

Queen Tracklist:

01. Ganja Burns

02. Majesty (feat. Eminem & Labrinth)

03. Barbie Dreams

04. Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne)

05. Hard White

06. Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)

07. Thought I Knew You (feat. The Weeknd)

08. Run & Hide

09. Chun Swae (feat. Swae Lee)

10. Chun-Li

11. LLC

12. Good Form

13. Nip Tuck

14. 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude

15. Come See About Me

16. Sir (feat. Future)

17. Miami

18. Coco Chanel (feat. Foxy Brown)

19. Inspirations Outro