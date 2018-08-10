Tom Morello, Big Boi, and Killer Mike team up on new song “Rabbit’s Revenge”: Stream

Big Boi, Tom Morello, and Killer Mike, photos by Philip Cosores and Ben Kaye

On October 12th, Tom Morello will let loose a new solo album called The Atlas Underground. Due out through Mom + Pop Music, the 12-track effort sees the Rage Against the Machine and Prophets of Rage guitiarist enlisting the veteran talents of the hip-hop world and EDM scene.

Morello teased the LP last month with a pair of tunes in “We Don’t Need You” and “Battle Sirens”, which featured guest spots from Vic Mensa and Knife Party, respectively. Today, the axe man is back with a song dubbed “Rabbit’s Revenge”.

Here, Morello wields his guitar along with the additional ammunition of rappers Big Boi and Killer Mike and dubstep producer Bassnectar. With fury and in fiery fashion, the four reflect on police brutality (“Fight for my life like a mother fucking Treyvon/ Fight for my life like a mother fucking Mike Brown”).

In a statement about the album’s themes and eclectic collaborators, Morello commented: “I’ve been devoted both musically and as an activist to fighting injustice at every turn. Amid this heightened sense of impending doom, it’s now time to rally the troops in a last-ditch effort to save the planet, and our artistic souls. By challenging the boundaries of what music is and has sounded like before, you can open people’s eyes to changing the status quo in society.”

Stream “Rabbit’s Revenge” down below. The track’s official music video, which can be seen on Apple Music, honors the memory of other victims of police brutality, including Ron Pettaway, Freddie Medrano, Nevell Johnson Jr., and Bernard Bailey.

Along with the today’s track, Morello has announced a brief North American tour to support The Atlas Underground.

Tom Morello 2018 Tour Dates:

10/02 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

10/04 – Boston, MA @ Old South Meeting House

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Harbourfront Centre

10/06 – Washington, DC @ The Miracle Theater

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room