Rae Sremmurd bring “Guatemala” to Fallon: Watch

Next month, Rae Sremmurd will be linking up with Childish Gambino for a US arena tour. Ahead of that trek, the rap duo appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday to perform “Guatemala”, a track off their recent triple album, SR3MM. Rhymes weren’t all that Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi brought, either — they also set up the stage to look like a tropical island paradise, complete with palm trees and comfy beach chairs.

Replay it down below.

Rae Sremmurd are currently on the last stretches of their “Dazed & Blazed Summer Tour” before hitching up with Gambino. Find their full itinerary here, and grab tickets here. Last month saw Migos remix Rae Sremmurd’s “Swang” track.