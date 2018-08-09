Menu
Rae Sremmurd bring “Guatemala” to Fallon: Watch

Ahead of the rap duo's arena tour with Childish Gambino

by
on August 09, 2018, 12:28pm
0 comments
Next month, Rae Sremmurd will be linking up with Childish Gambino for a US arena tour. Ahead of that trek, the rap duo appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday to perform “Guatemala”, a track off their recent triple album, SR3MM. Rhymes weren’t all that Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi brought, either — they also set up the stage to look like a tropical island paradise, complete with palm trees and comfy beach chairs.

Replay it down below.

Rae Sremmurd are currently on the last stretches of their “Dazed & Blazed Summer Tour” before hitching up with Gambino. Find their full itinerary here, and grab tickets here. Last month saw Migos remix Rae Sremmurd’s “Swang” track.

