The Losers' Club
A weekly journey into the sprawling world of Stephen King

Recapping Castle Rock: “Filter” Draws Suspiciously Close to The Dark Tower

The Losers debate whether the sounds of the universe come from Mid-World

by
on August 15, 2018, 11:01am
Castle Rock, "Filter"
Castle Rock, "Filter"

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues as Losers McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, and Michael Roffman head into the forest for “Filter”.

Together, they talk about Ruth’s chess board, the sounds of the universe, Pangborn’s junkyard trip, and whether or not this series is heading to Mid-World.

Listen above and stay tuned next week for another episode recap. In the meantime, make sure you keep reading It and that you leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (12:25), Heroes and Villains (18:25), Shining Moments (47:00), The Sematary (52:15), Misery (55:35), King’s Dominion (1:00:00), Room 237 (1:04:30), Final Thoughts (1:12:30), and Outro (1:17:15)

