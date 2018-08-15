Recapping Castle Rock: “Filter” Draws Suspiciously Close to The Dark Tower

Castle Rock, "Filter"

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues as Losers McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, and Michael Roffman head into the forest for “Filter”.

Together, they talk about Ruth’s chess board, the sounds of the universe, Pangborn’s junkyard trip, and whether or not this series is heading to Mid-World.

Listen above and stay tuned next week for another episode recap. In the meantime, make sure you keep reading It

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (12:25), Heroes and Villains (18:25), Shining Moments (47:00), The Sematary (52:15), Misery (55:35), King’s Dominion (1:00:00), Room 237 (1:04:30), Final Thoughts (1:12:30), and Outro (1:17:15)

