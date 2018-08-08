Recapping Castle Rock: “Harvest” Reveals an Even Darker Side to Bill Skarsgård (And Not Just His Ass)

Bill Skarsgard, Castle Rock

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues as Losers Randall Colburn, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman eat some animal crackers and stroll across Pangborn Bridge and into “Harvest”.

Together, they talk about that buzzing in Henry Deaver’s ears, Scott Glenn’s emotional performance, the show’s lamest Easter Egg yet, and why Bill Skarsgård is terrifying despite having a great ass.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (19:00), Heroes and Villains (25:25), Shining Moments (1:01:30), The Sematary (1:07:40), Misery (1:18:55), King’s Dominion (1:23:00), Room 237 (1:28:00), Final Thoughts (1:34:30), and Outro (1:37:35)

