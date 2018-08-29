Menu
The Losers' Club
A weekly journey into the sprawling world of Stephen King

Recapping Castle Rock: “Past Perfect” Gets Axe-Happy with Stephen King’s Most Iconic Story

The Losers try to make sense of what the hell just happened at the end there

by
on August 29, 2018, 12:26am
Castle Rock, "Past Perfect"
Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues as Losers Michael Roffman and Randall Colburn check into Maine’s creepiest bed and breakfast to watch “Past Perfect”.

Together, they debate on the merits of Jackie “Diane” Torrance and try to make sense of whatever the hell just happened at the end.

Listen above and remember to stream our exclusive interview with showrunners Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (20:00), Shining Moments (52:00), The Sematary (56:00), Misery (1:06:00), King’s Dominion (1:18:00), Room 237 (1:26:30), Final Thoughts (1:39:00), and Outro (1:45:00)

