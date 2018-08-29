Recapping Castle Rock: “Past Perfect” Gets Axe-Happy with Stephen King’s Most Iconic Story

Castle Rock, "Past Perfect"

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues as Losers Michael Roffman and Randall Colburn check into Maine’s creepiest bed and breakfast to watch “Past Perfect”.

Together, they debate on the merits of Jackie “Diane” Torrance and try to make sense of whatever the hell just happened at the end.

Though, if you're already listened to it, why don't you leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (20:00), Shining Moments (52:00), The Sematary (56:00), Misery (1:06:00), King’s Dominion (1:18:00), Room 237 (1:26:30), Final Thoughts (1:39:00), and Outro (1:45:00)

