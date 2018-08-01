Recapping Castle Rock: “The Box” Brings Terror to Shawshank

André Holland, Castle Rock, Hulu

Warning: Due to a technical glitch, Michael’s microphone sounds incredibly muddy. However, the glitch has since been fixed. Apologies in advance.

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues as Losers Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman grab a shovel and dig deep into episode four, “The Box”.

Together, they talk about creepy barbers, the Deaver Bone Zone, raw fish, Henry Deaver’s haunting memories, Scott Glenn’s diamond career, and, naturally, Roy Orbison.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (27:30), Heroes and Villains (34:40), Shining Moments (1:08:35), The Sematary (1:16:25), Misery (1:23:00), King’s Dominion (1:25:00), Room 237 (1:29:00), Final Thoughts (1:34:15), and Outro (1:42:45)

— Editorial: The Generation That Grew Up on Stephen King is Taking Him Back

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations