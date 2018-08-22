Menu
The Losers' Club
A weekly journey into the sprawling world of Stephen King

Recapping Castle Rock: “The Queen” is This Year’s Best Episode of TV (So Far)

The Losers piece together Ruth's puzzling memories and mourn a legend

by
on August 22, 2018, 1:35am
Castle Rock, "The Queen"

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues as Losers McKenzie Gerber, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman step into the midn of Ruth Deaver for “The Queen”.

Together, they piece together Ruth’s puzzling memories, debate on whether The Kid is truly evil, and mourn the death of a legend.

Listen above and then head over to our exclusive interview with showrunners Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw. Yes, it’s a bonus episode for you this week, which is why you ought to leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (17:00), Shining Moments (1:11:30), The Sematary (1:17:00), Misery (1:21:00), King’s Dominion (1:24:00), Room 237 (1:26:30), Final Thoughts (1:29:45), Outro (1:39:00), and Return to Room 237 (1:39:20)

