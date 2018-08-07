Menu
News
Regina Spektor performs “Samson” on Colbert: Watch

Coming in support of Spektor's ongoing "A Very Special Solo Performance Tour"

on August 07, 2018, 11:11am
Regina Spektor The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Samson
Regina Spektor

Regina Spektor has been playing a series of solo shows in which she sits alone at her piano performing intimate renditions of songs from her wondrous catalog. Last night, Spektor staged one such performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Russian-born singer-songwriter offered a rendition of “Samson” akin to the version appearing on her 2006 album Begin to Hope. Watch the replay below.



Spektor’s last album was 2016’s Remember Us to Life. Find her current tour itinerary below.

Regina Spektor 2018 Tour Dates:
08/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival
08/19 – Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

