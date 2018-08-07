Regina Spektor performs “Samson” on Colbert: Watch

Regina Spektor

Regina Spektor has been playing a series of solo shows in which she sits alone at her piano performing intimate renditions of songs from her wondrous catalog. Last night, Spektor staged one such performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Russian-born singer-songwriter offered a rendition of “Samson” akin to the version appearing on her 2006 album Begin to Hope. Watch the replay below.







Spektor’s last album was 2016’s Remember Us to Life. Find her current tour itinerary below.

Regina Spektor 2018 Tour Dates:

08/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

08/19 – Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel