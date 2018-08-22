Menu
37-piece orchestra to bring Rick and Morty songs to life at Adult Swim Festival

The festival is shaping up to be something quite special

on August 22, 2018, 4:15pm
Rick and Morty

Last month, it was  announced that a limited edition LP of Ryan Elder’s original Rick and Morty score would be available at Adult Swim’s inaugural festival in Los Angeles this October. Now, fans of the show have an even better reason to attend the event, as organizers have now announced “The Rick and Morty Musical Ricksperience,” a live concert featuring a 37-piece orchestra and special guests.

According to a press release, Elder and the gang will “bring your favorite Rick and Morty songs to life in melodic harmony in sync with an episode.” It would be reasonable to expect Chad Van Gaalen and Chaos Chaos among the guests, as both are on the lineup in addition to being featured on the album. Here’s hoping for an orchestral rendition of “Get Schwifty”; that song was a jam.

Other acts at the festival include Run the Jewels, Neko Case, and Flying Lotus, as well as comedians Hannibal Buress and Jo Firestone. Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington’s On Cinema will also be on hand. And for those looking for a Meeseeks to take some points off their short game, there will also be a Rick and Morty-themed mini-golf course.

Festivities unfold on October 6th and 7th at the Row DTLA in downtown LA. Find the most recent lineup poster below.

