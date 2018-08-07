Robyn performs “Missing U” live for first time at comeback show: Watch

Robyn

After eight years without releasing new solo music, Robyn returned earlier this month with “Missing U”. On Sunday night, the Swedish pop star gave the song its live debut during her first concert in well over a year. The performance came as part of Radio 1’s Ibiza Live at Café Mambo and also saw Robyn dust off hits like “Dancing on My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend” off 2010’s Body Talk, as well as the smash “With Every Heartbeat” from her 2005 self-titled LP.

Watch the entire performance below, with “Missing U” coming in around the 4:50 mark.





Setlist:

Dancing On My Own

Missing U

Call Your Girlfriend

With Every Heartbeat

“Missing U” is our first official taste of the yet-untitled new record, which Robyn recently confirmed will be out by the end of the year. She previously debuted “Honey” on HBO’s Girls, a different version of which is expected on the album. Last year, she teamed Swedish house producer Mr. Tophat for a collaborative EP called Trust Me.