Run the Jewels guest on Bun B’s new track “Myself”: Stream

Bun B and Run the Jewels (photo by Ben Kaye)

Bun B has today returned with his first album in five years, Return of the Trill. The follow-up to 2013’s Trill OG: The Epilogue features a ton of guest appearances from artists like Lil Wayne, T.I., 2 Chainz, Slim Thug, Giggs, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, and Big K.R.I.T. (who also serves as producer on a number of tracks). Even Bun’s late UGK partner Pimp C shows up for a verse.

Perhaps the most attention grabbing collaboration, though, is the Run the Jewels-featuring “Myself”. Hearing a luminary like Bun B team up with an underground duo made good like EL-P and Killer Mike is something of a hip-hop fan’s dream, and the track amazingly lives up to those heavy expectations. Over a beat of sci-fi synths RTJ fans should be plenty comfortable with, the trio of rappers deliver sturdy, confident bars loaded with advice about having faith in yourself on the long climb to success.



Take a listen:

And because there are plenty of other tracks on Return of the Trill worth paying attention to, stream the entire thing below.