(Sandy) Alex G announces headlining fall tour of North America

(Sandy) Alex G, photo by Tonje Thilesen

(Sandy) Alex G, prolific as ever, has toured relentlessly on the strength of last year’s Rocket, one of the best albums of 2017. Now, the experimental folk artist has announced one final run of dates to cap off the year.

On November 1st, Alex Giannascoli and company will kick things off in Toronto before cycling through Detroit, Milwaukee Tampa, Durham, and New York City, where the band will play its biggest New York headlining gig ever at Warsaw. Joining them will be synth pop outfit Half Waif and, for the NYC show, slowcore outfit Duster and Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad.

(Interview: Ruining Alex G)

Revisit Giannascoli’s latest single, “Fay”, and see the singer’s full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, August 15th at 12 p.m. local time.

(Sandy) Alex G 2018 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club *

11/02 – Akron, OH @ Musica *

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

11/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

11/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill *

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co*

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

11/11 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

11/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social *

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell stage) *

11/14 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *

11/15 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

11/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

* = w/ Half Waif

^ = w/ Duster, Harmony Tividad