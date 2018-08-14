Saves the Day announce 9, their first new album in five years

Saves the Day, photo by Tom Stone

Saves the Day articulated suburban ennui for no shortage of disaffected teens with albums like 1999’s Through Being Cool and 2001’s Stay What You Are. Today, the venerable, ultra-earnest emo rockers have announced their return with a new LP, their first since 2013’s self-titled LP Called 9, the new effort arrives October 26th via Equal Vision Records.

“This album is the story of Saves The Day and my own personal journey through life, which all unfolded as my relationship with music progressed,” frontman Chris Conley said in a statement. That’s evident in the album’s lead single, “Rendezvous”, which finds Conley juxtaposing the “basements and backyards” of the band’s earliest shows with their international exploits.

(Read: Sad As Fuck: How Early 2000s Emo Became a Subject of Scorn and Salvation)

“By ‘Rendezvous’, I’ve gone through all the reflecting and growing and come to a place where I’m so grateful and so satisfied and living the life I want to live,” Conley explained. “I was just a kid that got lucky and I got pulled into this amazing dream. And it’s still going.”

Hear the song below.

Pre-order the record here, and check out its artwork and tracklist below.

9 Artwork:

9 Tracklist:

01. Saves The Day

02. Suzuki

03. Side By Side

04. Kerouac & Cassady

05. It’s Such a Beautiful World

06. Rose

07. 1997

08. Rendezvous

09. 29

Saves the Day will hit the road in November for a North American tour with prolific songwriter Kevin Devine and Australian indie duo An Horse. See their full tour itinerary below.

Saves the Day 2018 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners *

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge &

11/03 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House *

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *

11/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

11/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls *

11/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA *

11/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise *

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw &

11/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head *

11/16 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry *

11/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

11/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Social *

* = w/ Kevin Devine and An Horse

& = w/ An Horse