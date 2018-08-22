Scott Walker joins Sia as composer on Natalie Portman’s pop musical, Von Lux

Scott Walker and Sia

When we last we heard of Brady Corbet’s upcoming musical Von Lux, Rooney Mara was starring and Sia was writing the music. Sia is still involved, though Mara has since been replaced with another A-lister in Natalie Portman. Portman’s not the only big name to join the production, however. Legendary songwriter Scott Walker also signed on, and helped Sia pen the tunes.

Though reclusive, Walker and Corbet have a history, as Walker also provided the score Corbet’s first feature, 2015’s The Childhood Of a Leader. Before that, Walker’s only composing credit came with the 1999 French drama Pola X. As for Sia, this is her first time composing for a major motion picture.

Von Lux tells the story of Celeste, a pop star whose career is chronicled across 15 turbulent years. It will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.