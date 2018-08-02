Seattle Mariners to Host Alice in Chains Night

Alice in Chains, courtesy of BMG

The Seattle Mariners will honor one of their city’s finest exports on August 20th, when the Major League Baseball team hosts Alice in Chains Night. The evening will celebrate the release of the grunge goliaths’ newest album, Rainer Fog, which arrives on August 24th.

The Mariners will be taking on the defending World Series Champions, the Houston Astros, that night. In addition to watching each man in the batter’s box, fans who purchase tickets through this location with the code ALICE will receive an Alice in Chains t-shirt, a Rainer Fog CD, and be treated to a listening party for the the album, which features the single “The One You Know”.

As of now, it’s unclear what Alice in Chains’ role will be during the evening. For reference purposes, the San Francisco Giants have held a Metallica Night each season for a number of years, and the band’s members have played the national anthem and thrown out the first pitch at the games.

In other news, Alice in Chains have been tapped to replace Avenged Sevenfold as headliner of the first night of the 2018 Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, taking place September 28th-30th. Avenged Sevenfold recently were forced to cancel their entire summer North American tour due to singer M. Shadows’ vocal cord issues.