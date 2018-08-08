Menu
Tyler, the Creator and ASAP Rocky set sail on an aircraft carrier in new “See You Again” video: Watch

The single's other collaborator, Kali Uchis, also makes a cameo

by
on August 08, 2018, 3:06pm
Tyler, the Creator never seems to run out of new material for his fans. In just the last few months, he’s dropped loosies like “Peach Fuzz” and “435”, as well as a pair of freestyles over tracks originally by Drake and Kids See Ghosts (Kanye and Kid Cudi). The Odd Future rapper is back today with another treat in the form of a music video for “See You Again”, taken from last year’s Flower Boy album.

The new clip features Tyler dancing and rapping while onboard an aircraft carrier. ASAP Rocky and Kali Uchis, the song’s collaborators, also pop up briefly, with Rocky hanging below deck and Uchis floating on a nearby boat. Towards the end of the visual, Tyler is seen kicking it in a backyard while dressed up as a ghost. The project is credited to Tyler’s director alter ego, Wolf Haley.

Check it out below.

Tyler and Rocky recently teamed up again on one of July’s tastiest tracks, “Potato Salad”. Tyler and Uchis also have history, as he appeared on her acclaimed debut album, Isolation.

