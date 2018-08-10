Sexual assault case against Marilyn Manson dismissed by LA District Attorney’s office

Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel

On Friday (August 10th), the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office dismissed a sexual assault claim against Marilyn Manson. The shock rocker had been accused of raping a woman in 2011.

According to Variety, documents from the DA’s office reveal that the case was declined due to “expired statute of limitations” and an “absence of corroboration” for the sexual assault claim.

Following news of the dismissal, Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, issued a lengthy statement saying he was not surprised by the decision:

“Under current policy, the Los Angeles County District Attorney must investigate any claim of sexual abuse, no matter how outlandish. It is not surprising that the District Attorney, after investigation, summarily rejected the claims made in a police report filed by a former acquaintance against Brian Warner p/k/a Marilyn Manson. The allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity for the claimant’s business of selling Manson memorabilia. The police report that spurred the investigation was accompanied by the woman’s press release and other attempts to generate publicity that fraudulently claimed she was held captive by Mr. Warner for 48 hours in 2011. Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false.”

Along with the Manson dismissal on Friday, the LA District Attorney’s office also declined to prosecute sexual assault cases against Girls writer Murray Miller, rapper ASAP Bari and fitness guru Michael Torchia.

Manson, meanwhile, continues his co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie Saturday night in Hartford, Connecticut. The pair were recently forced to cancel a gig in Long Island, NY, when torrential rains flooded the venue at Jones Beach.