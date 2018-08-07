Menu
Shaun Weiss, actor who played Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, arrested for public intoxication

Weiss was previously sentenced to 150 days in jail for petty theft, and was also arrested for meth possession

on August 06, 2018, 10:23pm
Shaun Weiss mugshot

Shaun Weiss, the actor famous for playing Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks movie franchise, was arrested for public intoxication in Northern California over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Weiss, 38, was detained Saturday around 1 AM in Oroville, California, TMZ reports. He spent a few hours in a local jail cell until he sobered up, but was not formally charged. However, before he was released from custody, he did take one hell of a mugshot.

Last year, Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in a local jail after he pled no contest to stealing $151 in merchandise at a Fry’s Electronics store. Shortly before he reported to jail, he was arrested for possession of meth. Weiss ended up serving only 12 days of his sentence due to overcrowding.

