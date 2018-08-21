The Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss enters rehab following public intoxication arrest

Shaun Weiss mugshot

Earlier this month, Shaun Weiss — the actor known as Goldberg from The Mighty Ducks franchise — was arrested for public intoxication. Although he spent a few hours in police custody, he was set free and with no formal charge on his record. Now Weiss, in an attempt to turn his life around, has just announced he will be entering rehab for his problems, as TMZ points out.

“At this time, in an effort to break free from the self destructive patterns of behavior and drug abuse that have landed me at rock bottom, (to be real… BELOW rock bottom. Even rock bottom is like ‘holy sh!t, how’d you get all the way down there?’) I have checked in to a well regarded, long term rehabilitation center,” Weiss wrote in a lengthy, and at times humorous, message posted on Facebook.

“I have surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminant danger,” he added, recognizing the grave impact of his bad habits. “My spirit was until recently depleted, weak and shrouded by darkness has been renewedby the overwhelming out-pouring of love and support from fans of my early work as an actor.”

The 38-year-old Weiss also took the time to express his gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s gotten from Ducks fans far and wide:

“I hear stories about how much Heavyweights or the Ducks movies impacted their lives or helped them through hard times or just made them laugh over and over. Such a testament to all the blood, sweat and tears everybody put into those flicks during that magical time over 20 years ago. Please believe how medicinal these personal exchanges are for me. Even if you think I’m the knuckle-puck guy or the fat kid from ‘Hook’. In the midst of my most challenging times your support is giving me the strength I need to embark down the long road to recovery.”

In further thanking his supporters, Weiss managed to slip in a silly reference to the Ducks’ secret weapon on the ice: “(Self…please, DO NOT type the next line)” before writing this, “Guys, you ARE the wind beneath my wings. (OMG… you went there. A flying V/ Duck refference ON TOP of a throw-back to classic Bette Midler?… you promised you’d be sober when you wrote this…).”

Read the full post below.