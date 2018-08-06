Sheriff Joe Arpaio tells Sacha Baron Cohen he’d accept a blow job from Donald Trump

Sacha Baron Cohen and Sheriff Joe

Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series, Who is America?, has already produced a number of memorable moments in its initial batch of episodes. So far Cohen’s gotten GOP congressmen to endorse the arming of toddlers; convinced a GOP state senator to pull down his pants and yell the N-word; and trolled failed GOP senate candidate Roy Moore with his pedophile-detecting wand. Now, on the latest episode on Who is America?, Cohen quite literally got Sheriff Joe Arpaio to say he’d accept a blow job from Donald Trump.

In the segment, Cohen, in character as a YouTube celebrity named OMGWhizzBoyOMG, asked Arpaio what Donald Trump is like in person. Arpaio described Trump as a “great man” who “has a lot of money, but he doesn’t act that he’s rich.” When asked by Cohen if Trump has ever taken a “golden shower,” a somewhat confused Arpaio replied, “Wouldn’t surprise me.” Cohen then asked, “If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says, ‘Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blow job,’ would you say yes?” to which Arpaio replied, “I may have to say yes.”



Arpaio, who’s currently 20 points behind Democrat Krysten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race, was once known as America’s Toughest Sheriff. “Tough”, of course, translated to the US Department of Justice finding his office had the worst pattern of racial profiling in history, failing to investigate sex crimes, keeping prisoners in inhumane tent cities, faking an assassination attempt and wrongfully keeping the 18-year-old stooge awaiting trial in jail for four years as a publicity stunt to increase his re-election profile, and being found guilty of criminal contempt — a crime for which President Trump pardoned him. Ya know, good ol’ fashioned police work.

In an interview with Breitbart News published prior to tonight’s airing of Who is America?, Arpaio said he met with Cohen’s film crew in Los Angeles on October 11th, ready to sit down with a purported Trump supporter. Cohen then asked the former law enforcement officer questions about his habit of stopping cars of suspected illegal immigrants (ie, anyone who looked Hispanic), gun laws, and of course POTUS. “I was very careful in responding to controversial issues,” Arpaio said. “Profiling. Illegal immigration. They were hitting me with all of that.”

However, when Cohen’s Finnish character started dropping words like “blowjob,” “handjob,” and “golden shower,” Arpaio became suspicious. He decided to document the interview, typing up notes. “I felt uncomfortable with some of the words they were using but I had to live through it,” he said. “I am not the type of guy who gets up and walks out. I never walked out in thousands of interviews. I just take it. I was kind of shocked. But I figured this is Finland and this is a famous comedian.”