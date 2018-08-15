Shots fired on set of 6ix9ine and 50 Cent’s music video

6ix9ine and 50 Cent

Tekashi 6ix9ine and 50 Cent were filming a video in Brooklyn on Tuesday night when gunfire erupted, according to TMZ.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time. The suspect reportedly opened fire from a white Porsche with New Jersey license plates. As of publication, no one has been taken into custody.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and 50 Cent were both on the set at the time of the shooting, as were fellow rappers Casanova and Uncle Murda, TMZ reports.

Last month, 6ix9ine was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed at gunpoint by three men who have yet to be apprehended. The 22-year-old rapper is also facing serious prison time for his own criminal activity. Earlier this month, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a letter to the presiding judge, recommending that 6ix9nine be sentenced to 1-3 years in prison and for the judge to make him register as a sex offender.