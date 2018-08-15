Seattle city council unanimously votes to save the Showbox from demolition

The Showbox Seattle, photo via AEG Worldwide

The Showbox is safe! For now, at least.

After it was announced last week that a British Columbia-based developer had designs to replace the legendary Seattle venue with a 44-story luxury residential tower, a number of musicians signed an open letter rallying for its preservation. Among the vocal supporters were members of Pearl Jam, Guns N’ Roses, and Death Cab for Cutie.

On Monday, the Seattle City Council unanimously voted to extend the Pike Place Market historical district to include the Showbox, thus saving it from demolition. The issue? That reprieve expires in June of next year. The good news, however, is that the City Council seems devoted to giving the venue a permanent historical designation. “The Showbox isn’t going anywhere,” said council member Lorena Gonzalez.

The vote came after a number of Seattle locals came forward in its defense, citing that the arrival of yet another luxury apartment complex serves to strip away more and more of the city’s character. “It’s about saving our city,” said council member Kshama Sawant.

“The Showbox is integral to the social fabric of the Seattle music scene,” said Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who asserted that the venue is just “as important as CBGBs, The First Avenue, Filmore East and West, The Troubadour, and Whisky.”