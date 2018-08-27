Sia says she had “crazy diarrhea” after meeting Donald Trump

Sia and Donald Trump on SNL, presumably right before The Dump

Some people cry. Others give him the finger. For Sia, her run-in with Donald Trump actually resulted in the runs.

The “Chandelier” pop star revealed the shitty meet-up story in a new interview with Rolling Stone. It was 2015 and she had been tapped as the musical guest on an episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by the future president. Sia encountered the businessman-turned-fake-politician in the hallway backstage while on her way to her dressing room. Trump was adamant about snapping a photo with her, and that’s when her bowels began rebelling.



“We’ve got to get a photo!” Trump exclaimed, per Sia’s recollection. She declined as professionally as possible, saying, “Actually, do you mind if we don’t? I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans, and I don’t want them to think that I support your views.”

Despite Sia’s fears of immediate retaliation, Trump miraculously did not throw a childish tantrum onsite. “Oh, no problem,” he replied coolly according to Sia, “Then don’t.” “It was as if he viewed me as protecting my brand,” reflected the “Elastic Heart” singer.

Sia said she thanked him for understanding, but ultimately couldn’t stop her body from physically reacting to Trump after they parted ways. “And then I went into my dressing room and had crazy diarrhea,” she remembered.

Countless celebrities and musicians have claimed Trump “makes them sick” — now we know Sia means it literally.

