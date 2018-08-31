Sick of It All release new song “Inner Vision” off upcoming Wake the Sleeping Dragon! album

Sick of It All, courtesy of Century Media Records

Hardcore punk trailblazers Sick of It All recently announced the forthcoming release of Wake the Sleeping Dragon!, their 12th studio album, on November 2nd, and primed the pump today by dropping a new song “Inner Vision,” which you can hear below.

This fresh full-length is the veteran New York band’s first new music since the release of their EP When The Smoke Clears two years ago. The band worked again with producer Jerry Farley (Demon Hunter, Lamb of God), knocking out the sessions for the album in just over two weeks at Staten Island’s Nova Studios.



“This is the first time we’ve ever had a producer involved from start to finish, including the songwriting process,” the band said in a statement. “His objective viewpoints helped settle a lot of little issues that could have easily become stumbling blocks, and the songs themselves ended up benefitting from them.”

The album features guest appearances by Hot Water Music leader Chuck Ragan and Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath.

Speaking on the new track “Inner Vision”, drummer Armand Madji said, “It’s a blasting, screamer of a song in the vein of early Discharge or Exploited, and the lyrics deal with reacting to the horrors of the world by looking inward to find peace in difficult times.”

Pre-orders for Wake The Sleeping Dragon! are available here.