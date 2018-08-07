Silver Jews announce 20th anniversary reissue of American Water

Silver Jews, photo by Brent Stewart

Silver Jews will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third full-length record, American Water, with a brand new reissue. Out September 28th, the new version of the 1998 classic is available for pre-order now via Drag City.

For the LP edition, American Water was remastered at half-speed at the iconic Abbey Road Studios “to provide depth and nuance for all future vinyl listeners.” The CD version will be presented in its original form. It will also be available on cassette for the first time ever, while digital downloads will come in both MP3 and FLAC formats.







Along with the rest of Drag City’s catalog, the original record is now available on services like Spotify, TIDAL, and Apple Music after years of streaming holdout by the indie label.

American Water Artwork:

American Water Tracklist:

01. Random Rules

02. Smith & Jones Forever

03. Night Society

04. Federal Dust

05. People

06. Blue Arrangements

07. We Are Real

08. Send in the Clouds

09. Like Like The The The Death

10. Buckingham Rabbit

11. Honk If You’re Lonely

12. The Wild Kindness

Revisit the video for “Random Rules” below.