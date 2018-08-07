Menu
Silver Jews announce 20th anniversary reissue of American Water

A half-speed remaster of the indie rockers' third full-length

by
on August 07, 2018, 2:00pm
Silver Jews American Water 20th Anniversary Reissue Photo by Brent Stewart
Silver Jews, photo by Brent Stewart

Silver Jews will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third full-length record, American Water, with a brand new reissue. Out September 28th, the new version of the 1998 classic is available for pre-order now via Drag City.

For the LP edition, American Water was remastered at half-speed at the iconic Abbey Road Studios “to provide depth and nuance for all future vinyl listeners.” The CD version will be presented in its original form. It will also be available on cassette for the first time ever, while digital downloads will come in both MP3 and FLAC formats.


Along with the rest of Drag City’s catalog, the original record is now available on services like Spotify, TIDAL, and Apple Music after years of streaming holdout by the indie label.

American Water Artwork:

Silver Jews American Water 20th Anniversary Reissue Album Cover Artwork

American Water Tracklist:
01. Random Rules
02. Smith & Jones Forever
03. Night Society
04. Federal Dust
05. People
06. Blue Arrangements
07. We Are Real
08. Send in the Clouds
09. Like Like The The The Death
10. Buckingham Rabbit
11. Honk If You’re Lonely
12. The Wild Kindness

Revisit the video for “Random Rules” below.

