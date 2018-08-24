Skyharbor unveil sweeping title track off upcoming album Sunshine Dust: Stream

Skyharbor, photo by Devin Barnes

Skyharbor, a progressive metal outfit with members based in India and Cleveland, are set to release their third full-length effort, Sunshine Dust, on September 7th, and the band has teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to premiere the album-closing title track (listen below).

Starting out as a studio project by New Dehli-based guitarist Keshav Dhar, Skyharbor began playing live as an instrumental trio. Vocals came into play when Daniel Tompkins left TesseracT to join Skyharbor, appearing on the band’s first two albums, 2012’s Blinding White Noise: Illusion and Chaos and 2014’s Guiding Lights. When Tompkins departed Skyharbor and rejoined Tesseract, the band recruited Cleveland-based singer Eric Emery in 2015.



Now a five-piece, Sunshine Dust marks the band’s first album with Emery on lead vocals. Skyharbor’s intriguing brand of progressive music exudes elements of Deftones, Devin Townsend and Karnivool, and on the atmospheric title track, there are strong hints of Incubus throughout the song.

“‘Sunshine Dust’ is the personal favorite for us,” says Dhar of the track. “It was written at the end of the Guiding Lights sessions and has gone through a lot of metamorphoses before arriving at its current form, with Kim from Dead Letter Circus co-writing a lot of the melodies. It encapsulates everything that defines our sound, the heart-on-sleeve emotion, drenching ambiance, and big riffs. It’s possibly Eric’s finest moment on the record.”

The album Sunshine Dust, which was produced by Forrester Savell (Karnivool), is available for pre-order at this location. Skyharbor will be playing the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, along with a series of dates with 10 Years this fall. See the band’s full itinerary below.

Skyharbor Fall 2018 U.S. Tour Dates:

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/05 – Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room #

10/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Riverside Ballroom ^

10/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II ^

10/11 – Peoria, IL @ Monarch Music Hall ^

10/12 – Miami, OK @ Buffalo Run Casino & Resort *

10/13 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live *

10/14 – Lafayette, LA @ The District *

* = w/ 10 Years

# = w/ Shaman’s Harvest

^ = w/ Tremonti and 10 Years