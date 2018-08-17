Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators unveil new song “Mind Your Manners”: Stream

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Gene Kirkland

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have just released a second song from their upcoming album, Living the Dream. The uptempo, bluesy track “Mind Your Manners” can be heard below.

“Mind Your Manners” follows the disc’s first single, “Driving Rain,” which was unveiled a few weeks back. That song has already cracked the Top 20 at mainstream rock radio.

Regarding “Mind Your Manners”, Slash says in a press release, “I wrote this song on the spot to help the band get up and running once we got back in the studio this past January. It’s just a go-for-it type of song — pretty straightforward rock and fun to play.”

Singer Myles Kennedy adds, “‘Mind Your Manners’ was something I didn’t hear until the guys had started jamming together. It’s a cool, up-tempo sort of thing and I knew immediately it would have its own place on this record. Lyrically, it’s about how when things are going well there always tends to be someone who tries to rain on your parade and knock you down. You have to keep people like that in check and not let them get to you.”

In addition to unleashing the new song, Slash and company have added a new Los Angeles show to their fall tour. The gig will take place October 16th at The Palladium, and will close out the trek. The tour begins in Los Angeles, as well, kicking off September 13th at the Whisky A Go Go. A full list of dates can be found at this location, while tickets can be purchased here.

Living the Dream comes out September 21st. Pre-orders for the album are available here.