Watch the trailer for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s new horror-comedy, Slaughterhouse Rulez

Slaughterhouse Rulez trailer

15 years after Simon Pegg and Nick Frost first made their mark in the horror-comedy classic, Shaun of the Dead, the comedy duo is back at it with Slaughterhouse Rulez.

Written and directed by rock musician Crispian Mills, the film stars Pegg as a teacher at a British boarding school. When a nearby fracking site unleashes something hellish from beneath the ground, Pegg and his pupils must fight for their survival.

Along with Pegg and Frost, the impressive cast includes Asa Butterfield, Michael Sheen, Finn Cole, and Hermoine Corfield.

Slaughterhouse Rulez hits theaters in the UK beginning October 31st. A U.S. release date is still forthcoming.

Watch the newly revealed trailer below: