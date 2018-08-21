Chance the Rapper makes his acting debut in Slice: Watch the trailer

Chance the Rapper and Zazie Beetz in Slice

It’s been two years since we first learned that Chance the Rapper had secretly been working on his feature film debut, Slice. After a short teaser was revealed last Halloween, we’ve finally been given our first full look at the A24 release with the debut of a new trailer.

Slice comes from director Austin Vesely, Chance’s close collaborator from videos like “Sunday Candy”, “Angels”, “Brain Cells”, and more. The story is set in the small town of Kingfisher, where pizza delivery boys keep getting murdered. Two surviving ‘za slingers decide to join forces and track down the killer, but things get infinitely more terrifying when they learn that one pie spot, Perfect Pizza, has been built directly on a gateway to hell. The trailer also heavily implies that Chance’s character, Dax Lycander, is a werewolf — not leastwise because of a police report that says he’s wanted for “5 counts of murder, fast food conspiracy, general werewolfery.” It also list his race as “wolf” and his age as “Undying, old as time, born of a curse.”

In addition to Chance (who’s credited as Chance Bennett), the film stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Paul Scheer of The League fame, The OA actor Will Brill, Fear the Walking Dead actress Rae Gray, and (as you hear in one of the trailer’s voiceovers) Chris Parnell. Hannibal Buress also pops up for a quick cameo, so keep an eye out.

Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned while we await an official release date for Slice.