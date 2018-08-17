Young Thug drops new album Slime Language: Stream

Young Thug, photo by Nick Pinto

After much teasing, Young Thug has finally unveiled his new album/mixtape/project (?), Slime Language. Stream it in full below through Apple Music or Spotify.

The new effort is comprised of 14 tracks and boasts guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Gunna, among others. Its release coincides with Young Thug’s 27th birthday (August 26th).

Slime Language is just the latest collection of new music from the Atlanta rapper in recent years. In April, he shared his Hear No Evil EP, which included collaborations with Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage. And in 2017, he gifted fans with three projects: his solo LP Beautiful Thugger Girls, the Carnage-assisted Young Martha EP, and Super Slimey, a joint release with Future.

Over the last few months, Young Thug has also contributed to Future’s Superfly soundtrack and Taylor Bennett’s Be Yourself EP. He’s currently touring North America alongside J. Cole.

Slime Language Artwork:

Slime Language Tracklist:

01. Tsunami

02. U Ain’t Slime Enough (feat. Karlae & Duke)

03. Gain Clout

04. Oh Yeah (feat. Hidoraah)

05. Audemar (feat. Tracy T)

06. Chanel (Go Get It) (feat. Gunna & Lil Baby)

07. Dirty Shoes (feat. Gunna)

08. It’s A Slime (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

09. Goin Up (feat. Lil Keed)

10. January 1st (feat. Jacquees & Trapboy Freddy)

11. Chains Choking Me (feat. Gunna)

12. STS (feat. Strick)

13. Expensive (feat. Hidoraah & Dolly)

14. Slimed In (feat. Nechie)