Slothrust share the Origins of bratty new song “Birthday Cake”: Stream

Origins is a recurring new music feature in which we task an artist digging into the influences behind their latest single.

On September 14th, Slothrust will release The Pact, the fiery alt-rockers’ fourth LP. The album, which was produced by Billy Bush in Los Angeles, was recorded with the confidence that comes with not being crunched for time. Unlike with their past three LPs, the LA-via-Boston three-piece had time to experiment with this effort, leading to what they’ve described in press materials as a true “studio album.”

Billboard previously debuted The Pact’s lead single, “Peach”, and today Consequence of Sound offers its follow-up, the deliciously bratty “Birthday Cake”. Against jaunty acoustic strums, frontwoman Leah Wellbaum juxtaposes the helplessness we feel as adults with the freewheeling rowdiness of a child’s birthday party. The band’s signature crunch rolls in as she adopts the sneering swagger of a kid unconcerned with consequences: “It’s your party, treat me how you want,” she sings. “Your mother and your aunt don’t care for me, anyway.” Throughout, she sings numerous times of not caring—not caring about promises, about aftereffects, about being manipulated. Whether she means it or not remains ambiguous.

“Childhood really appeals to me, the way one’s inner child can look at the world with curiosity, as opposed to the hardness of adults,” she told Billboard, and the sentiment is right at home here.

For more insight into the recipe that gave us “Birthday Cake”, Wellbaum has detailed the track’s Origins.

Childhood Birthday Parties:

Some of my most vivid memories are from childhood birthday parties. I went to this girl Olivia’s birthday party when I was five and her mom hid these plastic eggs all over the yard with rubber dinosaur figurines inside. I was obsessed. There was a piece of yarn connecting one egg to another and her yard was like a big web. Parents did amazing things for their kid’s birthday parties. Using imagery from them felt like the right way to illustrate the feeling of having decisions made for you by other people, for better or worse.

PJ Harvey:

PJ Harvey has inspired me to forget about who I think I am as an artist and just be whoever I want to be in the moment. In writing this record I embraced many adjacent selfs and stepped away from the idea that I had to be the performer. This really opened up my writing process. PJ is brave and listening to her records made me want to take more risks and be less attached.

The Circus:

When I close my eyes and listen to this song I get the sensation of a strange impromptu circus. A truly wild event that happens with little regard for the discomfort of the animal or human performing. The idea of a “circus freak” has always really stuck with me.

Puppetry:

Sometimes I feel like a puppet. There are moments I am mad about it and others that I surrender to it. The lyrics in “Birthday Cake” explore both sides of that. In the end we are all our own puppet master, really.

Nantucket:

I wrote this song on the island of Nantucket off the coast of Massachusetts a couple of summers ago when my girlfriend and I were visiting her family. I remember sitting outside in the grass with my classical guitar and playing that guitar intro part over and over. I remember the grass was so green it looked like it was glowing. I grew up in Massachusetts and the summertime there holds creative energy for me.

The Pact Artwork:



The Pact Tracklist:

01. Double Down

02. Peach

03. Planetarium

04. Walk Away

05. Birthday Cake

06. For Robin

07. The Haunting

08. New Red Pants

09. Fever Doggs

10. On My Mind

11. Some Kind of Cowgirl

12. Travel Bug

