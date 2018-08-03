The setlist for Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th anniversary concert was absolutely bonkers

Smashing Pumpkins with Courtney Love, Peter Hook, and Davey Havok

The Smashing Pumpkins’ ongoing “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour touched down in Holmdel, New Jersey on Thursday night for a special 30th anniversary concert. For the one-off performance, the band was joined number of notable special guests, including Billy Corgan’s one-time girlfriend and collaborator Courtney Love, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order (Hook’s son, Jack Bates, currently serves as Smashing Pumpkins’ touring bassist).

Moreno was the first guest to take the stage, joining the Pumpkins for rare performances of “Bodies” from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and the Gish track “Snail”. The latter hadn’t been performed live since 2000.

Next, The Killers’ Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer sat in “Cherub Rock” and “1979”.

In the most left-field moment of the night, Smashing Pumpkins covered Sugar Ray’s hit song “Fly” with the band’s singer Mark McGrath. McGrath, who filmed several of the tour’s background visuals, also participated in a cover of Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law”.

Love then came out to lead the Pumpkins in performing a pair of Hole songs in the form of “Celebrity Skin” and “Malibu”, both of which were co-written by Corgan. She also stuck around for Pumpkins’ own “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”.

Hook guested for performances of New Order’s “Age of Consent” and “Transmission”, the latter of which also featured an appearance from AFI’s Davey Havok. To close the set, Hook, Havok, and Love all joined the Pumpkins for a cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.

See the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Rocket

Siva

Rhinoceros

Zero

The Everlasting Gaze

Stand Inside Your Love

Thirty-Three

Eye

Soma

Blew Away

Mayonaise

Bodies (with Chino Moreno) (First performance since 2008)

Snail (with Chino Moreno) (First full band performance since 2000)

Tonight, Tonight

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)

Cherub Rock (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers)

1979 (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers)

Fly (Sugar Ray cover) (with Mark McGrath) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover) (with Mark McGrath) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Today

Celebrity Skin (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Malibu (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love)

Bullet With Butterfly Wings (with Courtney Love)

Age of Consent (New Order cover) (with Peter Hook) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Transmission (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook and Davey Havok)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook, Davey Havok, and Courtney Love) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Encore:

Solara

Baby Mine (Betty Noyes cover)