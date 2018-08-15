SOB x RBE announce new album, Gangin II, share “Vibes”: Stream

SOB X RBE, photo by Shemp

After scoring big with their Kendrick Lamar collaboration on the Black Panther soundtrack, California rap quartet SOB x RBE shared their debut studio album, Gangin, back in February. Just about half a year later, the group has announced a direct follow-up called Gangin II.

While no firm release date has been revealed for the new album, a press release notes it “will be arriving soon.” As a taste of what the sequel will sound like, though, SOB x RBE have shared the lead single “Vibes”. With synths twinkling like neon lights and punchy bars, the track can be heard below.

SOB x RBE have been hitting up festivals across the country this summer, and their next stop is Philadelphia’s Made in America. Once fall hits, they’ll head back out on the road for their Global Gangin tour. Find their docket below.

SOB x RBE 2018 Tour Dates:

09/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

10/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Press Room

10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece – Ballroom

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at The Complex

10/25 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/26 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

12/06 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

12/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

12/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

12/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

12/11 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

12/12 – London, UK @ XOYO

12/13 – Dublin, IE @ Green Room