SOB x RBE announce new album, Gangin II, share “Vibes”: Stream

After scoring big with their Kendrick Lamar collaboration on the Black Panther soundtrack, California rap quartet SOB x RBE shared their debut studio album, Gangin, back in February. Just about half a year later, the group has announced a direct follow-up called Gangin II.
While no firm release date has been revealed for the new album, a press release notes it “will be arriving soon.” As a taste of what the sequel will sound like, though, SOB x RBE have shared the lead single “Vibes”. With synths twinkling like neon lights and punchy bars, the track can be heard below.
SOB x RBE have been hitting up festivals across the country this summer, and their next stop is Philadelphia’s Made in America. Once fall hits, they’ll head back out on the road for their Global Gangin tour. Find their docket below.
SOB x RBE 2018 Tour Dates:
09/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
10/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Press Room
10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
10/22 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece – Ballroom
10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at The Complex
10/25 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/26 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/06 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
12/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
12/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
12/09 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
12/11 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise
12/12 – London, UK @ XOYO
12/13 – Dublin, IE @ Green Room