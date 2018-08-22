Menu
Soccer Mommy shares heart-rending cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”: Stream

The B-side to the rising indie songwriter's newly announced 7-inch single

by
on August 22, 2018, 10:18am
1 comment
Soccer Mommy, photo by Natalia Mantini
Soccer Mommy, photo by Natalia Mantini

At just 20 years old, Nashville native Sophie Allison is already well-known for the raw emotion she demonstrates as Soccer Mommy. Not only did she put together a poignant collection of songs for her Clean debut, but she consistently delivers a stirring live show. That’s especially true when she performs her cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”, a frequent concert staple. Now, she’s transferred that heart-rending power to a studio version of the track.

Broken down to little more than a sadly strummed guitar and Allison’s layered, reverberating vocals, the sparseness highlights the innate loneliness of The Boss’ work. “I wanted to make a version of ‘I’m On Fire’ that connected with the sadness of the song,” Allison said in a press release. “I think that doing a more stripped down version allowed me to make something that feels emotionally raw.”

Take a listen below.

“I’m On Fire” is the B-side to a newly announced Soccer Mommy 7-inch, out October 5th via Fat Possum. Available for pre-order now, the single features a reworked version of “Henry” off Soccer Mommy’s 2016 Orchid Tapes release For Young Hearts.

“Henry”/”I’m On Fire” Artwork:

Soccer Mommy - 7 inch - Cover Art Henry I'm on Fire Bruce Springsteen Cover

image

