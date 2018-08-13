300 people injured after platform collapses at Spanish music festival

Stage collapse in Vigo, Spain

More than 300 people were injured after a wooden platform collapsed at O Marisquiño, a music festival held in Vigo, Spain on Sunday, according to BBC News.

Five people were seriously injured, but police said there were no known fatalities.

“These are provisional figures, patients are still being evaluated… The vast majority are light injuries for bruises. There are five hospitalizations, mainly broken bones and some head injuries,” the regional health minister, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, told a local radio station.

Several hundred people were standing on the platform watching a rap artist name Rels B shortly before midnight on Sunday. Eyewitnesses told the BBC that the wooden platform collapsed after Rels B told the crowd to jump.

Some of the victims fell into the sea and divers were sent into the water to ensure that no one was trapped beneath the structure, BBC News reports.

Police said an investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the incident.