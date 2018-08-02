St. Vincent remixes “Girls Like You” by Cardi B and Maroon 5: Stream

St. Vincent and Cardi B, photos by Natalie Somekh

On the heels of head-turning sets at both Newport Folk Festival and Panorama Festival this past weekend, St. Vincent is back with a most unexpected goodie: a remix of “Girls Like You”, originally by Maroon 5 and Cardi B.

“HAD THE BEST TIME MAKING THIS MAROON 5/CARDI B REMIX,” Annie Clark gushed on Instagram. “THANKS TO THEM FOR HAVING ME. LOTS OF DILLA SAMPLES MAKING THE BEAT AND LOTS OF DANCING ALONE IN MY STUDIO. MIXED BY MY GIRL LAURA SISK.” I’m not sure what’s better — envisioning an all-night studio dance party with Clark or the big dick energy that comes from having Clark’s and Cardi’s talents on one track.

Take a listen below.

Clark’s last remix, “Fast Slow Disco”, similarly garnered wide acclaim, even earning a spot on our Top Songs of the Month list. Her last full-length, Masseduction, dropped October 2017.

Cardi, meanwhile, recently pulled out of her massive tour with Bruno Mars, citing her health and newborn daughter Kulture as reasons for staying home. She’s still hard at work on new material though, as she shared a snippet of new music just last night. The Invasion of Privacy rapper is rumored to be releasing a new project this fall.

As for Maroon 5… well, I don’t care for them much. However, I did sing “Sugar” during a karaoke session here in New York last weekend and I think I nailed it.