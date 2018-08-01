Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey getting first ever Imax release

2001: A Space Odyssey

It’s been 50 years since Stanley Kubrick unleashed 2001: A Space Odyssey onto the world, shaping the sensibilities of a generation of filmmakers while providing dissertation fodder for no shortage of academics. It’s been a busy year for the movie, with a 70mm release early this year and an unearthed recording of Kubrick explaining the film’s enigmatic ending. Well, the festivities aren’t over yet, as the film is now heading to Imax.

Warner Bros. will screen the film on Imax for a week-long engagement in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto starting on August 24th. Per Variety, tickets go on sale Friday in the following locations: AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX in L.A., AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City, AMC Metreon IMAX in San Francisco, and Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX in Toronto.

UPDATE: An updated press release from Warner Brothers reveals that a 4K restoration of the film will be playing on more than 350 Imax theaters throughout North America. The four aforementioned theaters will be screening the “unrestored” 70mm print—described as “a true photochemical film recreation struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative with no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits”—on Imax. All screenings will be held for a week-long engagement beginning on August 24th, with tickets going on sale this Friday, August 3rd.

